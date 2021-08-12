Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Incent has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $979,239.18 and approximately $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00154500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.16 or 0.99943315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00869189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

