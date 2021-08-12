Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.