Indexed Finance Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $69,246.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00006937 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

