Indorse Token Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $708,808.77 and $43.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00880029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00154170 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.