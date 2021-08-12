Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

