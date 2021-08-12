Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 4.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

INFY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

