Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IR stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

