Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

