Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

INE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

