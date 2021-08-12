InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 130,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,621. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67. InnovAge has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

