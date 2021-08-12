Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Shares Up 18%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) shares shot up 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 1,920,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,772,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

