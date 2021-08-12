Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.19

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.19 and last traded at $233.19, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

