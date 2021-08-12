Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.53

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $9,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.