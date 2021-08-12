Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INVZ traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 606,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,429. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

