INO COIN (INO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $80,906.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00013618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

