Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

