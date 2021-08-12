InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $250,459.14 and $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00403725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.14 or 0.00952716 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,648,503 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.