Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of AFC opened at GBX 58.81 ($0.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.91 million and a P/E ratio of -65.33. AFC Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.