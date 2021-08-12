Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).
Shares of AFC opened at GBX 58.81 ($0.77) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.91 million and a P/E ratio of -65.33. AFC Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
AFC Energy Company Profile
