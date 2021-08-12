Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $24,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert M. Averick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Robert M. Averick purchased 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

ASYS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.