Insider Buying: Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Buys 3,600 Shares of Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seth Gersch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Seth Gersch bought 3,200 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00.

GBLI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.48 million, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

