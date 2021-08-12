Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Buys 9,544 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley S. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bradley S. Adams bought 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

