Insider Selling: 3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Sells 6,025 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

3M stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.16.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 6.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.