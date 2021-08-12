Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $14,433.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $21,404.32.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 7,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,295. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 9,889.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 168,020 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

