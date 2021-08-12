Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 4 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $48.04.

On Thursday, July 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,800.00.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 278,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,246. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

