Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 44,514 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 178,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,568. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.81. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $72.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

