Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 649 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $43,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
