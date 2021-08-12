Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 649 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $43,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

