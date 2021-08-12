Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,536. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.