Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.33. 725,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.01. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -249.18 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

