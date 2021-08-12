Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56.

NYSE CABO traded up $18.89 on Thursday, reaching $2,042.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,891.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

