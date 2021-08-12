Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells 2,510 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

