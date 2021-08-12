Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 614,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,277. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

