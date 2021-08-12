Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Hambleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.67.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

