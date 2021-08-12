Insider Selling: Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06).

Kainos Group stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,795 ($23.45). 172,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,537.20. Kainos Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.