Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,691. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

