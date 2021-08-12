Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

