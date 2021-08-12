Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 530,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,581. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 58.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Leidos by 3,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leidos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,894,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Leidos by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

