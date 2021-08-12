Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells 27,882 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Shares of LIO stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,170 ($28.35). 56,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,857.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.65. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIO. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

