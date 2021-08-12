Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells 639 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.58. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 375.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

