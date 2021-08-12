Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,259,890 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trevor R. Milton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nikola alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 13,638,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,755,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.