Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PEN traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.83. 133,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,636.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.