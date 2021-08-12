Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 159 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.