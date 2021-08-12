Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 3,210 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TNDM traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 322,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
