Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 3,210 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TNDM traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 322,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

