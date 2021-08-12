Insider Selling: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Sells 245,665 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 4,336,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The AES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after buying an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The AES by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

