Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 36,667 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $21,358.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $43,335.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,930.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 631.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

