Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 5,651 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VICR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.33. 433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

