Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 5,651 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
VICR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.33. 433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $122.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
