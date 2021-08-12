Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $18,816.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,628,890 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

