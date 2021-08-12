Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Installed Building Products worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

NYSE:IBP opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.