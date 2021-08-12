Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $6.01 on Thursday, hitting $281.04. 2,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,196. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,159.00 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.42.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

