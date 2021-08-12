Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Announces $0.13 Final Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

