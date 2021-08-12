inSure DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,804.00 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $75.16 million and approximately $16,804.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

